On the Next All This Jazz: Giants of the Music with April Birthdays

Listen for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 27th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it introduced, contextualized, and selected by an actual person (and not a robot)....

Also, in the third and thematic hour of our show -- as we listen back to a mighty fine program from about one year ago -- our theme will be April Birthdays. Thus we'll hear from Duke Ellington, Jimmy McGriff, Charles Mingus (shown here), Carmen McRae, Booker Little, and other jazz greats born in the 4th month. And elsewhere in our program, we'll listen to the music of Gerald Wilson, Chet Baker, Anat Cohen, and Ronnie Cuber, among others.

Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening.