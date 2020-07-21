No Remains Found, But Archaeologists Think Search for Race Massacre Graves Headed in Right Direction

By 16 minutes ago

Archaeologists excavating a portion of Oaklawn Cemetery have found a variety of artifacts in the soil.
Credit City of Tulsa

Archaeologists searching Oaklawn Cemetery for a potential mass grave where victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre could be buried have found a pair of shoes.

State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said that’s important because they are well preserved, researchers can figure out an approximate age for them and they provide important context in the search.

"It appears to have been a clean context, if you will, that they were in their location of primary deposition, the place that they had been intentionally left as opposed to some of the other shoe fragments that we’ve had up to this point are mixed in with fill that are from some place else and are in their secondary deposition area," Stackelbeck said.

Researchers will do a bit more digging at Oaklawn Cemetery. They had encountered a new layer of soil near the end of a trench at the end of last week but were still finding objects in it. Stackelbeck said cores taken east of that trench indicate the same soil is present there.

"And so, that’s actually very important and just another clue for us that we feel like we might be heading in the right direction. This is about the most promising information we’ve had to date that we may, in fact, be looking in the right place. We’re hoping," Stackelbeck said.

Stackelbeck expects the third trench at Oaklawn Cemetery will be the last one they dig there. A city update sent Tuesday evening indicated the test excavation would conclude on Wednesday.

Tags: 
Tulsa Race Massacre

Related Content

Archaeologists Have Yet to Find Human Remains in Search of Potential Tulsa Race Massacre Mass Grave

By Jul 17, 2020
Brian Nutt / City of Tulsa

Archaeologists have not yet found human remains as they search Oaklawn Cemetery for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

They began excavating on Monday a section in the southwest corner where geophysical surveys indicated anomalies consistent with mass graves.

"I know that it seems like we’re coming up dry every day, but the thing is, we’re finding information and clues that basically tell us stories of years and years gone by," said Brenda Alford, who chairs the citizen committee overseeing the search and is the granddaughter of race massacre survivors.

Excavation Crew Expands Search for Tulsa Race Massacre Victims

By Jul 15, 2020
City of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Crews searching for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have yet to uncover any human remains and on Wednesday expanded the scope of the excavation at a city cemetery, the Oklahoma state archaeologist said.

The search at Oaklawn Cemetery thus far has revealed common household trash, animal bones and a shell casing that is not believed to be connected to the massacre, State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck said.

Excavations To Resume For 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves

By Jul 9, 2020
Oklahoma Archaeological Survey

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa will resume test excavations of potential unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after the effort was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, city officials announced.