Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oklahoma Breaks 4,200, 6 More Dead

Credit NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total since March 6 to 4,201.

Six new deaths were also reported Wednesday, and 253 Oklahomans have now died of COVID-19 since March 18.

One death happened in the past day. The rest happened between Saturday and Monday. Four deaths were in Oklahoma County. Three people were women 65 and older; the fourth was a man between 50 and 64 years old.

Oklahoma County now leads the state with 40 deaths. The two other deaths were in Cleveland and Creek counties.

The state considered on Wednesday 79 new people to have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed. The total number of people now recovered from the illness is 2,909.

The health department reported 83,401 specimens have been tested, giving the state a positive test rate of 5%.

Nursing homes continue to be hard-hit by the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, long-term care facilities accounted for 973 COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths. In some counties, nursing homes are the main or only place people are dying of the illness.

Delaware County had 14 reported deaths as of Tuesday, all of them at Grove Nursing Center. Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community accounted for 16 of Washington County's 23 deaths.

Officials aim to test all 42,000 of the state's nursing home residents and workers by the end of May.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

