Officials Hopeful COVID Vaccination Of Oklahoma Teachers Will Start By End Of February

It appears Oklahoma teachers, who were bumped up a priority group in December, may start receiving COVID vaccinations by the end of the month.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is one of the loudest voices calling for Oklahoma students to attend in-person classes. That’s why in December, he announced teachers would move up in the line for vaccines. But they’re still behind people over 65 who are receiving vaccines now and those with comorbidities, who are next in line.

"Many of our teachers and support staff who fall in either of these categories demographically, in these groups will be able to get that vaccine much sooner," said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

In a call with the state’s superintendents last week, Hofmeister said teachers and support staff in those groups should get the vaccine now.

But, hopefully the remaining school workers won’t have to wait much longer. The state anticipates moving on to vaccinating K–12 school personnel before the end of the month.

