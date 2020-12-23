Oklahoma House, Senate Republicans Urge Congressional Delegation to Challenge Election Result

By 2 hours ago

Several Republicans in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and Senate are urging Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to challenge certification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

In letters they say were sent to Oklahoma’s U.S. senators and representatives on Tuesday, 24 House and 15 Senate Republicans say election law changes and violations intended to skew the election and illegal votes in swing states are disenfranchising Oklahoma voters. No evidence has been produced to support such claims.

Oklahoma state Rep. Jay Steagall shared their letter in a news release.

Dear Member of the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation,

We, the undersigned members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, find it appropriate, according to Article II Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, and necessary, in order to provide a republican form of government as guaranteed by Article IV Section 4, to insist that you challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021.

Every State in our Union is dependent on the others to hold free, fair, and constitutional elections. When any State willfully violates our mutual contract - the U.S. Constitution – and/or their own State election laws [in order to skew the outcome of their election], the process and subsequent results shall not be dismissed or ignored.

We must commit ourselves as a State to ensure our constituents’ votes are not disenfranchised, and we must hold accountable those who intend to harm us through election tampering.

Offices of Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford; Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Tom Cole and Frank Lucas; and incoming Rep. Stephanie Bice had not responded to a request for comment as of Wednesday morning.

Signing Steagall's letter were Reps. Ty Burns, Sherrie Conley, Denise Crosswhite Hader, Eddy Dempsey, Mike Dobrinski, Sheila Dills, Tom Gann, David Hardin, Brian Hill, Justin Humphrey, Gerrid Kendrix, T.J. Marti, Stan May, Kevin McDugle, Garry Mize, Jim Olsen, Randy Randleman, Eric Roberts, Sean Roberts, Todd Russ, David Smith, Wendi Stearman and Kevin West.

No House signer is in a senior leadership position. Dills, Mize and Steagall are listed as assistant floor leaders. Conley, Hardin and Olsen are listed as assistant majority whips.

Many of the same House Republicans joined a late November letter to Arizona lawmakers encouraging them to interfere in their state's election, going as far as appointing their own electors if necessary. Many of the same House Republicans also praised Attorney General Mike Hunter's support of a Texas lawsuit challenging the results of the election. The U.S. Supreme Court threw out that lawsuit earlier this month, saying Texas did not have standing to bring it.

State Sen. David Bullard was the lead on his chamber's letter. Signing it were Sens. Mark Allen, Micheal Bergstrom, George Burns, Nathan Dahm, Chuck Hall, Warren Hamilton, Shane Jett, James Leewright, Casey Murdock, Roland Pederson, Cody Rogers, Rob Standridge, Blake Stephens and Darrell Weaver.

Standridge is listed as majority whip, while Murdock is listed as assistant majority whip.

Tags: 
Oklahoma legislature
2020 Election

Related Content

Oklahoma House Republicans Encourage Arizona Lawmakers to Interfere in 2020 Election

By Nov 20, 2020

Nearly all Republicans in the Oklahoma House signed a letter sent to the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives encouraging them to get involved in the 2020 election.

They're calling on that state’s legislature to ensure all legal votes in the state for federal elections are counted and "all illegal votes for the same are rejected."

They encourage Arizona lawmakers to appoint their own electors if necessary. President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

Oklahoma AG Joins Support of Texas Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Swing State Election Results

By Dec 9, 2020

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday joined 16 other states backing a lawsuit in which Texas asks the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the presidential election.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked the court to throw out results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all swing states that went to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement, Hunter said he is "firmly committed to election security" and that Paxton’s lawsuit raises serious concerns about election integrity.

Top Lawmakers Defend Legislature's Authority, Dismiss Concept of Stitt as 'State CEO'

By Dec 10, 2020

The top state lawmakers from both parties sat down for a public affairs panel with the Oklahoma State Chamber this week, and all of them pushed back on President and CEO Chad Warmington’s opening to a question about the legislature’s working relationship with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

"Some have analogized that the governor is CEO and the legislature is his board of directors. Kind of curious if you all see the relationship that way," Warmington said.