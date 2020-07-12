Oklahoma Passes 20,000 COVID-19 Cases, Reports First Death In 5-To-17 Age Group

By 1 minute ago
  • Oklahoma State Department of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with state health officials reporting 456 more cases and one additional death linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new numbers brings the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s total counts since tracking of the outbreak began in March to 20,235 reported cases and 422 fatalities.

The health department website added one new coronavirus-related death to its database, in the 5-to-17 age range, the state's first known death in that demographic.

The actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Oklahoma passed the viral milestone after a week that saw the pandemic surge nationally and the state report its two highest daily counts of confirmed cases: 687 Saturday and 858 Tuesday.

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Stitt Says He Remains Opposed To Mask Mandate

By Jul 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Despite rising numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday he remains opposed to mandating that residents wear masks.

“I’m going to protect the freedoms in Oklahoma,” said Stitt, who rarely wears a mask in public, even when he’s around groups of people. “I’m not comfortable with mandating masks. It’s not something that I would do.”

Oklahoma Reports 687 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

By 22 hours ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has reported 687 more cases confirmed of the new coronavirus Saturday, the second greatest daily increase since tracking of the outbreak began in March.

The daily count was second only to the record 858 new cases confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 19,779 since tracking began in March. Of those, 15,136 patients have recovered.

Cherokee Nation Cultural Sites Delay Reopening Plans Due To Virus Trends

By Jul 10, 2020
Courtesy Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee Nation has announced the postponement of the reopening of its cultural sites, originally planned to begin this month, due to the current trends in the local coronavirus outbreak.

"In coordination with the tribe’s phased reopening plans and the recently announced delay of phase three, all tribal museums, welcome centers, retail operations and the Cherokee Heritage Center will begin to reopen in August," Cherokee Nation said in a statement.