Oklahoma Passes 20,000 COVID-19 Cases, Reports First Death In 5-To-17 Age Group

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with state health officials reporting 456 more cases and one additional death linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new numbers brings the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s total counts since tracking of the outbreak began in March to 20,235 reported cases and 422 fatalities.

The health department website added one new coronavirus-related death to its database, in the 5-to-17 age range, the state's first known death in that demographic.

The actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Oklahoma passed the viral milestone after a week that saw the pandemic surge nationally and the state report its two highest daily counts of confirmed cases: 687 Saturday and 858 Tuesday.