Putting Questions to Powerful People: NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly

By now, you’ve probably heard the interview NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly conducted with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and her account of the meeting that took place immediately after. You may have heard the reactions from President Trump and Secretary Pompeo. You might have even watched this.

At Public Radio Tulsa, we have received an outpouring of support from you for Mary Louise and the integrity and intelligence with which she conducted this interview. And we have been reminded, as have many of you, of the fundamental, Constitutional imperative of a free and fair press. Thank YOU for supporting the kind of fierce and honest reporting personified by Mary Louise Kelly and NPR.

To dig deeper into this story and NPR’s response, see below:

NPR CEO John Lansing’s response to the story;

The response from the State Department Correspondent Association’s president to news that NPR’s Michele Kelemen was removed from the press pool for Secretary Pompeo’s trip to Europe and Central Asia;

If you want to contact NPR directly with feedback about this or any other reporting you hear on an NPR program, you may do so here.

To view NPR’s mission and statement of journalistic standards, click here.

Without your financial support, trusted, fact-based reporting cannot survive. To support free and fair journalism from NPR and Public Radio Tulsa, make your donation at publicradiotulsa.org, or mail your check (made out to Public Radio Tulsa-University of Tulsa) to:

Public Radio Tulsa

800 South Tucker Drive

Tulsa, OK 74104