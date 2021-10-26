-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the physician, regular CNBC contributor, and former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb. His new book explains how the…
-
On this edition of ST, we chat with artist and Living Arts of Tulsa board member Tina Henley, who is the curator for an interesting group show now on view…
-
How will the current pandemic affect our upcoming holiday season? And what lessons from history, politics, and pop culture might help us answer this…
-
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday joined the growing list of prominent Republicans who are publicly acknowledging President Trump's election…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe both coasted to easy victories Tuesday in deep-red Oklahoma.Inhofe, 85, a…
-
Our guest is Dr. Dan Caldwell, a Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Pepperdine University. He recently gave a private, online-only address to…
-
Our guest is Jared Yates Sexton, whose writing has included books and articles on politics, culture, and social justice, as well as works of fiction; he's…
-
Our guest is TU's Phi Beta Kappa Carl F. Cranor Visiting Scholar, Corey Brettschneider. He joins us to talk about his recent book, "The Oath and the…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recommended three Native Americans and two Black Oklahomans as national heroes who should be considered for…
-
Local Officials Across Oklahoma 'Blindsided,' 'Shocked' By White House Report Not Shared By GovernorFollowing the leak of a report showing the White House considers Oklahoma a “red zone” for COVID-19 cases and is privately urging the state’s government…