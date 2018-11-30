The Rhythm Atlas Hanukkah Special
Sunday, December 2, 6 - 7:00 p.m. on KWGS Public Radio 89.5
Tune in to The Rhythm Atlas, hosted by Denis McGilvray, for a celebration of Hanukkah music from around the world. You’ll hear some traditional klezmer tunes, songs from the Sephardic Jewish culture that has roots in Spain, and some festive modern numbers by artists such as Pink Martini with Ari Shapiro, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Julie Silver, and Carole King. And you’ll even hear one of Woody Guthrie’s Hanukkah songs. It's an eclectic mix of Hanukkah music with a little something for everyone.