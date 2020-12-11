The Rhythm Atlas Hanukkah Special
Sunday, December 13, 6 - 7 p.m. on KWGS Public Radio 89.5
Denis McGilvray celebrates Hanukkah music from around the world on this special holiday edition of The Rhythm Atlas. You’ll hear traditional klezmer tunes, songs from the Sephardic Jewish culture with roots in Spain, one of Woody Guthrie’s Hanukkah songs, and some festive modern takes on the joyous celebration known as the Festival of Lights. It's an eclectic mix of Hanukkah music with a little something for everyone. Hanukkah sameach! Happy Hanukkah!