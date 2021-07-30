With School Of Cyber Studies, TU Now Offering Bachelor's In Cybersecurity

By 1 hour ago

On the heels of ransomware attacks hitting a pipeline company, a meatpacker and even the City of Tulsa, the University of Tulsa is expanding its cybersecurity program.

TU announced on Friday a new School of Cyber Studies that will offer a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and a doctorate in cyber studies. The university previously offered an undergraduate minor or a master’s in cybersecurity.

School of Cyber Studies Inaugural Chair Tyler Moore said they’re training students for a field that’s currently short an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 workers.

"For a long time, we've been a pipeline of talent into the U.S. government — the NSA and others — and we'll continue to do that. But when you look at cybersecurity threats, they touch all corners of the economy. Every organization needs to have cyber expertise," Moore said.

The new degree tracks will include coursework in not only computer science but also disciplines like business, law and social studies.

"Sometimes, you know, academia, we over-specialize into our one little corner. And so, what we're really trying to do with this school is to sort of counteract that and recognize that cyber is something that doesn't necessarily respect the traditional bounds of one academic discipline or another," Moore said.

Moore hopes to see the program grow to about 200 undergrads. It is part of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences.

TU started a cyber program 25 years ago. It is certified by the National Security Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Note: KWGS is licensed to the University of Tulsa.

Tags: 
The University of Tulsa
cybersecurity

Related Content

City Encourages People To Use Lookup Tool To See If Their Info Was Stolen In Ransomware Attack

By Jul 13, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The City of Tulsa has created a lookup tool for people to see if their information was posted online after a ransomware attack.

New University President: Tulsa 'Won't Be Successful Without A Thriving TU'

By Jul 1, 2021
Courtesy

The University of Tulsa officially welcomed its new president on Thursday.

Former Oklahoma congressman and U.S. defense official Brad Carson is now at the helm. He was most recently a professor of public policy at the University of Virginia.

Carson said during a Wednesday interview the past three months have been like one long orientation, learning about the university and how it fits into the broader Tulsa landscape, including conversations with community leaders.

“It’s Sort Of A Fog Of War”: An Expert Talks About Tulsans’ Data Theft

By Elizabeth Caldwell Jun 25, 2021

About 18,000 documents from the city of Tulsa have been released on the dark web after a ransomware attack on city systems in May. Some of the documents contained personal information.

 