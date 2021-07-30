With School Of Cyber Studies, TU Now Offering Bachelor's In Cybersecurity

On the heels of ransomware attacks hitting a pipeline company, a meatpacker and even the City of Tulsa, the University of Tulsa is expanding its cybersecurity program.

TU announced on Friday a new School of Cyber Studies that will offer a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and a doctorate in cyber studies. The university previously offered an undergraduate minor or a master’s in cybersecurity.

School of Cyber Studies Inaugural Chair Tyler Moore said they’re training students for a field that’s currently short an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 workers.

"For a long time, we've been a pipeline of talent into the U.S. government — the NSA and others — and we'll continue to do that. But when you look at cybersecurity threats, they touch all corners of the economy. Every organization needs to have cyber expertise," Moore said.

The new degree tracks will include coursework in not only computer science but also disciplines like business, law and social studies.

"Sometimes, you know, academia, we over-specialize into our one little corner. And so, what we're really trying to do with this school is to sort of counteract that and recognize that cyber is something that doesn't necessarily respect the traditional bounds of one academic discipline or another," Moore said.

Moore hopes to see the program grow to about 200 undergrads. It is part of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences.

TU started a cyber program 25 years ago. It is certified by the National Security Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Note: KWGS is licensed to the University of Tulsa.