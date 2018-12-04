Shots Fired At Woodland Hills Officer

Tulsa Police report shots were fired at a Woodland Hills Mall security officer on Monday evening. Police say the mall officer had just escorted three teen agers out of the mall at 71st and South Memorial. When the teens left the building, they took off in three different directions. In his patrol car, the officer followed one of teens to be sure he left the property.

That is when the teen turned around, pulled a gun and fired at the officer. He was not hit. However, his car has three bullet holes.