State Epidemiologist: Reporting System Behind Gap Between State, CDC COVID Death Tallies

By 24 minutes ago
  • As of Monday, the CDC counted 6,970 deaths involving COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
    As of Monday, the CDC counted 6,970 deaths involving COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

How many Oklahomans have died from COVID-19?

As of Monday, the state said nearly 4,500, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said almost 7,000. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said the CDC's tally is probably close to the real total.

The CDC's provisional death tally comes from death certificates reported to a national vital statistics system. The state health department’s official tally comes after cases entered into a public health reporting system are fully investigated. Taylor said as hospitals faced immense strain caring for COVID patients the past several months, reporting to that system slowed.

"And that’s very understandable. If you have to make the decision between keeping records or caring for a patient, we all are going to first and foremost say that the patient care has to take the priority. But that has had an impact on our ability to do these investigations as promptly as we would like," Taylor said.

Critics have asked why the state doesn't use the same method as the CDC. Taylor said the state health department is not trying to minimize deaths but does want to fully investigate cases using its statewide public health surveillance system.

"Each one of these deaths is a tragedy and is a great cost to the family and friends of that individual, to the state of Oklahoma, and to the world," Taylor said.

Taylor said the health department hopes to build a linkage to the CDC health statistics system that will help show COVID deaths closer to the actual number.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Jared Taylor

Related Content

Reported COVID Deaths Down 17% In February, New Cases And Testing Down Dramatically

By 7 hours ago

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 380 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 424,888.

Tulsa County had 50 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 70,999, second to Oklahoma County's 80,858.

The state added 35,036 cases of COVID-19 to its total in February, down 64% from January's record. Testing in February, however, was down 45% from January.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 736 to 719. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13.

University Of Tulsa Hopeful For A 'Bright Fall' Of In-Person Classes And Activities

By 9 hours ago
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

The University of Tulsa says it believes in-person classes and activities will be more the norm by this year's fall semester.

House Passes $1.9 Trillion Virus Bill, With Oklahoma Delegation Unanimously Opposed

By & 12 hours ago
Rep. Markwayne Mullin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill early Saturday in a win for President Joe Biden, even as top Democrats tried assuring agitated progressives that they’d revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage.