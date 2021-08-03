State Medical Association President Does Not Expect Session On Virus Masking

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the Oklahoma Medical Association said Tuesday that talks with Gov. Kevin Stitt show no sign that a special legislative session is in the offing to overturn a law banning schools from mandating masks.

“We have been talking and chatting with the governor and also discussing with some of the legislators,” but with no indication of a desire to overturn the law, said Dr. Mary Clarke.

“Who knows what will happen next week, but right now we don’t think there’ll be any change to that law,” which Stitt signed in March, Clarke said.

Stitt has, thus far, not commented on calls for a special session and previously said masking is a personal decision. Stitt’s office said it would respond to a request for comment later Tuesday.

Legislative Democrats have also called for a special election or an emergency declaration to allow schools to mandate masks. The calls come as coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increase amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 946 new virus cases and a seven-day average of 1,657 new cases daily, compared to a seven-day average of 213 on July 1.