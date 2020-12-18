State Officials 'Very Pleased' with Oklahoma's 1st Week of COVID Vaccine Distribution

By 12 minutes ago

Credit Pixnio

State health officials said on Friday they’re happy with Oklahoma’s COVID vaccine distribution system after its first week in action.

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived Monday and were distributed from five hubs across the state to 16 secondary sites. Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said at last check, more than 50 counties reported shots had been given.

"That represents data that is over 24 hours old. So, we anticipate we even have a much greater reach than that. So, we feel good about getting the vaccine out to our hospital partners around the state using our hub and spoke model. Very pleased about that," Reed said.

Reed said Oklahoma didn’t lose any doses of the vaccine, either.

"There was one state, I can’t remember which one, that had a vaccine excursion, where they lost just a little bit of vaccine because it was — fell out of temperature range. We talked about how important that is. We have heard of no reactions that fall into those categories like what we’ve been told to watch for, the anaphylaxis situations," Reed said.

Alabama and California each lost nearly 400 vials of vaccine when two trays in their shipments fell out of temperature range. There has been one reported case of severe allergic reaction, an Alaska health care worker who was hospitalized but treated. Claims an Alabama nurse died shortly after receiving a shot have been proven false.

Officials stress the vaccine situation is fluid. Reed said a smaller than expected shipment is coming next week, but a third shipment at the end of the month wasn't factored into estimates the state will receive around 166,000 doses by year's end.

Pfizer released a statement Thursday saying the Trump administration has not told it where to ship millions of doses in the drug maker’s warehouse.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Determined to Have All Schools in Person, Stitt Moves Teachers up to Phase 2 of Vaccination Plan

By 23 hours ago
Wikipedia

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday pre-K through 12th grade teachers and support staff are now in phase two of the state’s COVID vaccination plan.

They were previously in phase three of four. The move is aimed at a specific goal. 

"Parents and students, I hear you. I am fighting for you. Let me be very clear: I want every Oklahoma school child to have an in-person option in January, period," Stitt said.

7 More Dead in Tulsa County as State Hits a Quarter Million Cases of COVID-19

By 6 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 3,556 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 251,760.

Tulsa County had 620 of Friday's cases. Its total now stands at 41,816, second to Oklahoma County's 51,811.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels, dropping from 3,250 to 3,201. The average has held relatively steady since Dec. 6. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Bars Sue Stitt Over COVID Curfew Order, Granted Temporary Restraining Order From Enforcement

By 5 hours ago
Youtube/ Gov. Kevin Stitt

UPDATE at 5:15 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 18: A judge granted plaintiffs a temporary restraining order in this case. This story has been updated to include that development and reaction from the governor and the ABLE Commission.

A group of bar owners filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt Thursday, saying his executive order that in-person service stop at 11:00 p.m. each night in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 is onerous, unlawful and outside the bounds of his authority.