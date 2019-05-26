Tornadoes Rake Tulsa Metro

An early morning tornado races through Sapulpa, Tulsa and Broken Arrow. The twister was just south of Interstate 44. Sapulpa seems to have sustained the most damage.

SAPULPA POLICE: There are a few buildings in the downtown area that sustained some significant damage. Some homes and other structures were damaged by strong winds/falling trees and we are still dealing with many downed power lines and trees in roadways. Other businesses sustained wind damage including the Police Department.

If you don’t have to be out then please stay home while crews work to clear the roadways.

In Tulsa and Broken Arrow, trees, powerlines and fences took the brunt of the damage. Power is out to a lot of people. Click here for the latest.