Tulsa Celebrates Native American Tribes

It’s estimated Native American tribes contribute nearly $13-billion to the Oklahoma economy. Native American Day is a way to recognize those contributions, and Tulsa holds a Third Annual Celebration. Linda BigSoldier is a member of the Iowa and Otoe tribes. She’s glad cities like Tulsa hold annual events to mark the contributions of Native Americans, but says it’s time for the state of Oklahoma to get on board also. Many cities like Tulsa have dropped Columbus Day in favor of Native American Day. A day celebrating Columbus is distasteful to many Native Americans.

A day long festival at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa features a parade, arts and crafts and cultural exhibitions, and native foods.