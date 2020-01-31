Tulsa Police Arrest Man in Theft of Amazon Delivery Van

Police track down a man they say stole an Amazon delivery van in east Tulsa earlier this week.

An officer stopped Jason Kravis yesterday afternoon on his way to a storage facility near 51st Street and Mingo Road. A search there found merchandise believed to have been in the van when it was stolen.

Officers then went to an abandoned house at 15th and Memorial, where they found 58 Amazon shipping containers in a shed and the van parked a few blocks away.

Kravis was arrested for auto theft and possession of stolen property.

Police said valuable items were likely sold. Shipping labels were removed from items, so they can’t be linked to individual purchasers.

People who believe their shipment was stolen should contact Amazon.