Tulsa Transit To Look At Service Model Letting Passengers Book Door-To-Door Trips In 1 Place

Tulsa Transit will have a consultant evaluate what it will take for the agency to implement a mobility as a service model and what other transit agencies across the country are doing.

The idea is giving riders more transportation options to plan their trips so they can easily get from their front door to a destination.

"It could be a bike. It could be a scooter. It could be an Uber-type service. So, what we want to do is be able package those together, make them part of an app, a smart phone app, so in one place you can plan your entire trip out," said Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck.

Consulting firm HNTB will carry out the study, which will look at Tulsa Transit's current services and its GoPass smartphone app, which lets passengers pay bus fares. The agency also plans to add This Machine bike rentals to the app soon. The pilot programs being considered would supplement nightline and Sunday service, and supplement or replace route 508 in Broken Arrow.

"The people who ride that service may be better served by an on-demand model instead of what we're serving now. They would be better served, it would cost us less. So, it's kind of a win-win scenario, and there could be other examples like that," Rieck said.

Nightline service costs Tulsa Transit around $40 per passenger. Rieck thinks a mobility as a service approach could cut that in half.

It will take HNTB about six months to complete the study, and Tulsa Transit will work with INCOG to ensure social service transportation is included in the evaluation. There will be opportunities for public input.

Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit Changing Operators For Turley Shuttle

By Jul 30, 2021
Tulsa Transit

New drivers are taking over Tulsa Transit’s Turley Shuttle starting next month.

After the initial operator, Pelivan, asked for an 18% cost increase for its second year running the north Tulsa service, Tulsa Transit turned to another contractor, First Transit. First Transit said it can run the shuttles on their current schedule of every 30 minutes Monday through Saturday through June 2022 for just under $95,000.

While Tulsa Transit will now have to cover vehicles, fuel and maintenance, the combined cost will still be less than Pelivan’s proposal.

Tulsa Transit Saw Sharp Drop In Ridership In Fiscal Year 2021, Even As Pandemic Briefly Waned

By Jul 27, 2021
Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit is trying to sort out how much of a steep decline in ridership the past fiscal year is due to COVID-19.

According to a survey, 40% of bus riders said their travel needs changed during the pandemic, but 70% expected to be back to their normal routines in a year. That's not bearing out in monthly ridership numbers for FY21, all of which fell below projections and just once topped the same month a year before.

Overall ridership from July 2020 through June 2021 was less than two-thirds what it was the 12 months prior.

Tulsa Transit Route 969, Workforce Express Network, Going Fare-Free Through Dec. 31

By Jun 15, 2021
Tulsa Transit

The new Tulsa Transit circuit route serving north Tulsa will be free to ride effective Monday and lasting through the end of 2021.

Route 969, or the Workforce Express Network, "was developed to support and increase economic development in the North Tulsa area," the transit agency said in a news release. "Tulsa Transit is offering free fares June 21 through December 31 to help riders understand the route, the areas it serves and how it can help those who are in need of transportation."