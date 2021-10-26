-
Tulsa Transit is losing its current general manager at the end of the month.Ted Rieck is taking the job as CEO of Jaunt, the transit authority of…
-
Starting Monday, all Tulsa Transit passengers must obtain an exemption from the agency if they’re going to ride a bus without a mask.The process involves…
-
With news earlier this month President Joe Biden will require many employers to test their unvaccinated workers for COVID-19 weekly, Tulsa Transit is…
-
The Tulsa Transit board has approved raises for the agency's senior managers.A recent study looking at comparable transit systems found members of Tulsa…
-
Tulsa Transit is studying a policy to encourage employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.General Manager Ted Rieck told the transit board of trustees…
-
After months of planning, a steering committee has chosen an alignment for Tulsa’s Route 66 bus rapid transit line.It will follow 11th Street from…
-
Tulsa Transit has added its first all-electric buses to the fleet.The four Proterra ZX5, 40-foot buses unveiled Tuesday were designed and built in the…
-
Tulsa Transit will have a consultant evaluate what it will take for the agency to implement a mobility as a service model and what other transit agencies…
-
New drivers are taking over Tulsa Transit’s Turley Shuttle starting next month.After the initial operator, Pelivan, asked for an 18% cost increase for its…
-
Tulsa Transit is trying to sort out how much of a steep decline in ridership the past fiscal year is due to COVID-19.According to a survey, 40% of bus…