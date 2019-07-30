Tulsa Transit Will Be Free to Ride During First Week of New Fixed-Route System

Tulsa Transit launches its first system redesign in 15 years this September, and all buses will be free to ride that first week.

The transit board approved on Tuesday free fares Sept. 23–29. Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck said the overhaul will be an improvement, but it will affect every route.

"We think people are going to be struggling to find their way. The drivers are going to need to be in a position to help people and focus on their new routes. So, we think by having a free fare reduces one thing that people have to worry about," Rieck said.

Under the redesign, routes are reconfigured, bus frequencies will be every 30 or 60 minutes, flag stops become a thing of the past and some bus transfers start being made at meeting points outside of downtown known as "sub hubs."

"We think the average person’s travel time will be reduced by 25%. So, we think it’s an exciting change, but, as change is, it’s difficult. People are going to have ... navigate their way around a new system," Rieck said.

Rieck said free rides may encourage some first-time riders to get on a bus, too.

Tulsa Transit estimated a week of free rides will cost $22,500 in lost fares but newly available federal funds will more than offset that.