Two Days Into In-Person Start, Oklahoma School District Goes Virtual Due To Virus Exposure

Just two days into the fall term, a school district in southern Oklahoma has announced it will suspend in-person classes due to a potential COVID-19 exposure. 

"Due to a possible Covid 19 positive exposure in our Child Nutrition Department, the Marshall County Health Department has advised our administration to close our cafeteria," Kingston Public Schools Superintendent Brian Brister wrote in a Friday letter to parents.

"We will be unable to provide meals to our students, therefore our district will be switching to Distant Learning starting Monday, August 10, 2020," Brister said.

Schools across the state have been left to develop their own policies for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic after the State Board of Education voted last month against putting any required protocol in place for districts statewide, a move that Joy Hofmeister, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, called "very disappointing."

