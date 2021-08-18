University Of Tulsa Welcomes Freshmen Students, President Says He Is Watchful Of COVID

Today was freshman move-in day at the University of Tulsa.

Senior Tori Gross, who is a peer mentor to new students, said the atmosphere at the traditional campus welcoming celebrations was a bit changed.

“This is something we do every year. After last year being different because of COVID, this year feels very new.”

As far as COVID, TU President Brad Carson - who was also in front of Collins Hall to welcome new students - said he thinks the return can be done responsibly.

Carson said the school has been heavily promoting vaccinations, and most students and staff are vaccinated. He said teachers are being given options in their individual classrooms.

“We tried to put a lot of protections in class across campus, give faculty certain options to have mask requirements in their class if they so want,” Carson said “We’re trying to do what we can. We think in-person instruction is really important for the students, for the university. We’re watching it every day and we’re not going to do anything that endangers people.”

The first day of classes is August 23rd.