Mazzei comments on Inola smelter the morning after Republican nominee win

Tuesday, former Oklahoma senator Mike Mazzei beat out his republican counterpart Gentner Drummond as the G-O-P nominee for Oklahoma’s governor, by just 2,000 votes.

Mazzei took a moment at a Tulsa restaurant the morning after his win to “set the record straight” about the proposed Inola aluminum smelter – and his plan if elected.

“I have a plan to bring in a third-party evaluator to make sure the permitting process, and safety protocols are all in place," said Mazzei. "It's great to have 10,000 jobs, that will benefit northeastern Oklahoma, but we will make sure it's 100% safe and successful.”

He said as he advances to the general election, he will continue to drill home his strategies to create more growth and opportunity for Oklahoma residents.

Mazzei will face Democrat Cyndi Munson in the November.