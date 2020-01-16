Voters Approve Six-Proposition, $40M Sapulpa Bond Issue

Voters in Sapulpa passed all six propositions Tuesday in a $40.2 million bond package.

A $10.6 million proposition to repair streets and bridges passed by the largest margin, getting more than 72% of the vote. An $8.5 million proposition to build a new recreation center passed by the smallest margin, getting 54 percent of the vote.

Other propositions will pay for public safety needs, parks, an economic development fund and sports complex improvements.

The bond issue is Sapulpa’s first since 2015. Altogether, it will raise property taxes about $4 a month for homes worth $100,000 to roughly $10.50 a month for homes worth $250,000.