Winter Arrives on All This Jazz

Dig the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 15th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS...and online via our "Listen Live" stream at PublicRadioTulsa.org.

The program delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz music, across a range of styles, each and every Saturday night, from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.)

From Chico Hamilton to Chico Freeman, Geri Allen to Gerry Mulligan, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, and Dave Brubeck to Dave Douglas, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many various forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

And in the theme-driven, 11-to-midnight hour of our next program -- cue the fireplace and hot cocoa -- we'll offer a Winter theme, with jazz takes on tunes like "Winter Wonderland," "Winter Blues," and "Summer Me, Winter Me." And elsewhere in the show, listen for music from Sonny Rollins, Ben Allison, Stan Getz, Wolfgang Muthspiel, and Nancy Wilson. (Indeed, we'll have a few different selections by Ms. Wilson, who died recently at age 81.)

Two final points: ATJ playlist information can be found -- or at least searched for -- right about here...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show.