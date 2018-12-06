Winter Storm Watch Issued for Tulsa Metro

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are possible. The most likely area for the locally heavier snow amounts will be over the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.