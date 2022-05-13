Thoughts on the Stuffy Old Museum (or, Museum Tone 101)

How does a small museum in the middle of the country have an impact on par with bigger institutions? How does Philbrook Museum of Art fight above its weight class in the arena of ideas? On this special episode of MC, we team up with MuseumNext to explore the value and meaning of tone -- as well as what goes into crafting a unique institutional voice. Your intrepid host (Jeff) finally gets his turn in the hot seat. Things get interesting; and yes, there's an echo in here.