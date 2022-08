We're cooking up something tasty on this special, late-summer edition of MC as we, yes, take a big bite out of the Whataburger Museum of Art. Is it really a museum? What's the submission process? Is it curated? Is this just marketing, or is it something more genuine? Our guets are Whataburger Marketing Director Brooks Boenig as well as participating artists Mayra Zamora and Kristin Moore.