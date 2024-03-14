The Insider

Our guest on MC is the acclaimed journalist Bianca Bosker, who tells us that -- when it comes to which topics she chooses to investigate and write about -- she's "obsessed with obsession." Bosker's latest book is "Get the Picture: A Mind-Bending Journey among the Inspired Artists and Obsessive Art Fiends Who Taught Me How to See." What Hunter S. Thompson did with the Hell's Angels, Bosker has basically done the same with today's Art History majors.