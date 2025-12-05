Museums and Marketing: It's Complicated

Our friend Stephen Reily of REMUSEUM returns to the MC podcast to discuss his think-tank's latest report on marketing in the museum sector. According to this newly-issued REMUSEUM case study: "Museums invest, on average, less than 3% of their operating budgets on marketing, which is a level consistent with the American mining and construction industries." Lots to discuss here. We caught up with Stephen via cell phone, as he was visiting Miami in order to take part in Art Basel.