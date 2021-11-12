For the TSO's upcoming "Symphonic Poetry" concert, Sarah Hicks is the guest conductor

Our guest is the celebrated American conductor Sarah Hicks, who will hold the baton at the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra's "Symphonic Poetry" concert, happening Saturday the 13th at 7:30pm in the Tulsa PAC. The evening will focus on music of the early 20th century, including Lili Boulanger's D'un matin de printemps, Poulenc's Les biches (The Does), William Grant Still's Darker America, and Stravinsky's Petrouchka. For more on this concert, as well as how to get tickets, please see this link.