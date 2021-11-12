© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

For the TSO's upcoming "Symphonic Poetry" concert, Sarah Hicks is the guest conductor

Published November 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST
Sarah-Hicks-photo.jfif
Photo via minnesotaorchestra.org
Aired on Friday, November 12th.

A conversation with the acclaimed pop/classical conductor, Sarah Hicks, who will be the guest conductor at the TSO's "Symphonic Poetry" concert.

Our guest is the celebrated American conductor Sarah Hicks, who will hold the baton at the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra's "Symphonic Poetry" concert, happening Saturday the 13th at 7:30pm in the Tulsa PAC. The evening will focus on music of the early 20th century, including Lili Boulanger's D'un matin de printemps, Poulenc's Les biches (The Does), William Grant Still's Darker America, and Stravinsky's Petrouchka. For more on this concert, as well as how to get tickets, please see this link.

Tags

StudioTulsaClassical MusicTulsa SymphonyTulsa Symphony OrchestraCreativityConductors (in Classical Music)Igor Stravinsky
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More