"Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training" (Encore)

Published November 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST
Aired on Monday, November 22nd.

Dr. Adam Stern, a psychiatrist at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center joins us to discuss his memoir, a candid and engrossing reflection on his residency at Harvard.

(Note: This show first aired back in July.) Our guest is Dr. Adam Stern, a psychiatrist at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is also an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and he joins us to discuss his memoir, a candid reflection on his residency at Harvard. Per this starred summary of the book in Kirkus Reviews: "[A] dynamic debut memoir.... As the author vividly captures the urgency, chaos, and eerie fascination involved with the treatment of mental illness, he also candidly shares numerous patient portraits, which provide some of the most moving and disturbing moments in the book.... Engrossing, indelible, and brimming with genuine humanity."

StudioTulsaJohn Henning SchumannHospitalsMedical SchoolsMemoir and AutobiographyCancerPsychiatryPersonal Health and Well-BeingMedical ResearchAcademic Life and CultureWriters on WritingEmotional HealthHealthHarvard Medical SchoolMental Illness
