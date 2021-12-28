The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights"

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Dorothy Wickenden, an author and editor at The New Yorker Magazine. She tells us about her latest book, which explores various interlinked facets of American history, including abolition, the Underground Railroad, the early women's rights movement, and the Civil War. As the noted Yale historian David W. Blight has written of this book: "This is a unique, lyrically written, exhaustively researched triple-biography of epic proportions about three women, mothers and organizers all, woven into a single narrative about their activist struggles before and during the Civil War. Their lives burst from these pages, as do the crusades that began the liberation of African Americans and women across the nineteenth century."