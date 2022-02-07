Our guest is Dr. Annie Brewster, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Brewster started recording patient narratives in 2010 and founded Health Story Collaborative in 2013. These activities -- both rooted in the idea that we, as patients as well as doctors, can write down our own stories of illness, diagnosis, pain, and healing in order to start processing (and even start confronting) what might come next in our lives -- have led her to co-write an important new book. That book is "The Healing Power of Storytelling: Using Personal Narrative to Navigate Illness, Trauma, and Loss." As was noted by Dr. Danielle Ofri (author of "What Doctors Feel"): "Brewster's new book is revelatory. With the authority that comes from being a patient and a doctor simultaneously, Brewster is able to excavate the deep power of storytelling. The stories and journeys she shares -- her own and others' -- are riveting."