Our guest is Luma Mufleh, founder of Fugees Family Schools, which is an organization with schools in both Georgia and Ohio -- and with an expanding educational footprint. Her work aims to bring learning and schooling equity to refugee resettlement communities across America, and her new memoir describes this work in detail. The memoir is "Learning America: One Woman's Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children." Per a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "Mufleh...chronicles in this magnificent debut how a pickup soccer game transformed her life.... Most inspiring, though, is the powerful conviction with which [she] writes about supporting those, who, like her, are still fighting for their American dream." Also on today's program, our commentator Connie Cronley is musing on baseball, Leo DiCaprio, urban myths, and the interstate highway running through Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood.