© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa

What's being done throughout Tulsa to welcome, assist, and befriend our incoming Afghan neighbors

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT
pic-airport.jpg
Aired on Thursday, October 14th.

Oklahoma, as you might've heard, is welcoming more Afghan refugees than any state in the US other than California and Texas. How many of these refugees will be settling in the Tulsa area in the coming weeks and months? And what's being done to welcome these new neighbors of ours? What is being done to help them find homes or jobs, to help them enroll in school or locate health care, to show them how to obtain a driver's license or speak English? How are various groups and individuals throughout the Tulsa area working to ease their transition? We review these questions with Aliye Shimi, executive director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, or TMM, a nonprofit that bridges gaps and builds relationships among the various faith-based and compassionate organizations in our community. TMM is working with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, Congregation B'nai Emunah, All Souls Unitarian Church, The University of Tulsa, and other outlets to coordinate volunteers, ensure services, and distribute donations on behalf of our incoming fellow citizens from Afghanistan. (You can learn more about these efforts -- and about how to get involved -- at the TMM website.)

Tags

StudioTulsaCity of TulsaAmerican CultureAfghanistanUS MilitaryFamily LifeCharityThe University of TulsaWar in AfghanistanCongregation B'nai Emunah (Tulsa)Social WorkWar and WarfarePhilanthropyAll Souls Unitarian Church (Tulsa)The Immigrant Experience (in America)NonprofitsYWCA TulsaCatholic ChurchHuman RightsFaith and SpiritualityLegal servicesVolunteer WorkAfghan Refugees
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
See stories by Rich Fisher
Related Content
Load More