American Theatre Company presents "God of Carnage"
The Tony Award-winning play will be staged from May 6th through the 14th at the Liddy Doenges Theatre in the Tulsa PAC.
On this edition of ST, we learn about "The God of Carnage," a play by Yasmina Reza that was first published in 2008 (and won three Tony awards in 2009, including Best Play). It's a dark comedy set in modern-day New York City about two sets of parents, one of whose child has rather violently attacked the other child at a public park. As the play begins, the four parents are meeting to discuss the matter in a civilized manner...and then, as the plot ensues, the evening breaks down to a state of chaos. Out guest is Lisa Wilson, who's directing this production, which runs in the Doenges Theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from May 6 through 14. (More info, including how to get tickets, is here.)