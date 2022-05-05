American Theatre Company presents "God of Carnage"

On this edition of ST, we learn about "The God of Carnage," a play by Yasmina Reza that was first published in 2008 (and won three Tony awards in 2009, including Best Play). It's a dark comedy set in modern-day New York City about two sets of parents, one of whose child has rather violently attacked the other child at a public park. As the play begins, the four parents are meeting to discuss the matter in a civilized manner...and then, as the plot ensues, the evening breaks down to a state of chaos. Out guest is Lisa Wilson, who's directing this production, which runs in the Doenges Theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from May 6 through 14. (More info, including how to get tickets, is here.)