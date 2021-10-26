American Theatre Company (Tulsa)

-
On this edition of ST, we're discussing a new production being offered by the Tulsa-based American Theatre Company. It's "Sunday in the Park with George,"…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we are discussing "In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)," a contemporary comedy by the much-acclaimed American…
On this edition of our show, we learn about a newly created original musical called "Pryor Rendering," which is being staged from today, the 13th, through…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we learn about "Mothers and Sons," a play by Terrence McNally which originally opened on Broadway in 2014, and which…
On this edition of ST, we learn about the newest production from Tulsa's own American Theatre Company, "Waiting for Godot" by Samuel Beckett. Our guest is…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Anthony Wilkinson, the writer/creator of "My Big Gay Italian Wedding," a musical comedy that premiered…
On this installment of ST, we learn about "Red," an award-winning play about the Abstract Expressionist artist Mark Rothko that will soon be presented at…
Tonight (Thursday the 11th) at 7:30pm, in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, American Theatre Company (or ATC) will begin its…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Hunter Bell and Jana Ellis, who are both involved with "[title of show]," the Tony-nominated one-act musical…
American Theatre Company (ATC), which has been a part of Tulsa's local arts scene since 1970, will soon present "The Comedy of Errors" by William…