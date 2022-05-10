Now opening in downtown Tulsa: The Bob Dylan Center

To quote a pair of lines from the classic BLONDE ON BLONDE album, released in 1966: "Inside the museums, infinity goes up on trial / Voices echo, 'This is what salvation must be like after a while.'" Now comes a museum dedicated to the man who wrote (and sang) these memorable surrealist lyrics. That would be Bob Dylan, of course, winner the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature. The year 2016 was also when the Bob Dylan Archive was purchased, amid much fanfare, by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, and today is when the long-awaited Bob Dylan Center -- the state-of-the-art home for that vast archive -- is opening to the public in downtown Tulsa (just across from Guthrie Green). Our guest is Steven Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center. He tells us that the center's exhibits, galleries, artifacts, recordings, and resources will explore not just the life and work of Dylan but also creativity more generally. More on the Bob Dylan Center is here.