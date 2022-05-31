What happens to our soldiers -- and our society, our culture, and our psyche -- when we as Americans live in an age of never-ending warfare? Our guest is the noted writer and military veteran Phil Klay, who won the National Book Award for Fiction a few tears ago for "Redeployment," a powerful collection of linked short-stories. He now has a new book out, which he tells us about; that book is "Uncertain Ground: Citizenship in an Age of Endless, Invisible War." It's a gathering of essays, written over the span of a decade, that mainly looks at the chasm between the military and the civilian in American life -- and the omnipresent moral blind spot that this chasm has created. As noted by Tom Rick, writing for Washington Monthly: "Klay diligently examines American society in the two decades since 9/11, an event he calls 'a somber ghost hanging over our national discourse.' I think he succeeds admirably."