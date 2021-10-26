Military History

-
Our guest is Ambassador William B. Taylor, who is Vice President of Strategic Stability and Security at the U.S. Institute of Peace. From June 2019 to…
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
(Note: This conversation originally aired earlier this year.) History is one thing; mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap,…
On this edition of ST, we are discussing the history of the War on Terror -- i.e., the open-ended, multi-directional conflict that the U.S. government…
(Note: This interview first aired in February of 202.) Very early in her career, the well-regarded American colonial historian Mary Beth Norton came to…
History is one thing, and mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap, or blur, or get confused in a big way. Such is the case…
Our guest is Ambassador Richard LeBaron, who retired from the U.S. diplomatic service in April 2012 after a 33-year career. In his final position at the…
(Note: This show first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is the British author Jenny Lecoat. She's recently published her debut novel, which she tells…
Next week, on Thursday the 22nd at 7pm, the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education and the Tulsa City-County Library will co-present the 23rd Annual Yom…
(Note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is David Nasaw, the bestselling author and noted historian. He joins us to discuss his book, "The…