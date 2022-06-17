© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

With the Juneteenth holiday approaching, we revisit our discussion of "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition"

Published June 17, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
book-and-author.jfif
Aired on Friday, June 17th.

"[A] remarkable anthology.... As a whole, this collection showcases the vastness of Black thinking and writing, and nicely complements works by Martha S. Jones and Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers. Complete with a list of suggestions for further reading, this winning anthology is a must for all interested in Black history, but unsure where to start." -- Library Journal (starred review)

On the cusp of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, StudioTulsa listens back to an interview that first aired in February of last year. At that time, we spoke with Michelle Commander, an Associate Director and Curator at The Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture, which is a branch of the New York Public Library located in Harlem. The Schomberg Center had just put out a pathbreaking anthology, which she told us about. That book is "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition" -- a well-edited and far-reaching volume that gathers various writings and texts in order to convey the full historical arc of transatlantic slavery in the US.

Tags

StudioTulsa American History19th-Century AmericaSlaveryReconstruction (in US History)Black HistoryBlack Art and Culture in AmericaAfrican-American LifeAfrican-American StudiesAfrican-American ArtEssaysMemoir and AutobiographyAmerican LiteratureRace and Society in AmericaRace and MediaRacism
