With the Juneteenth holiday approaching, we revisit our discussion of "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition"

On the cusp of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, StudioTulsa listens back to an interview that first aired in February of last year. At that time, we spoke with Michelle Commander, an Associate Director and Curator at The Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture, which is a branch of the New York Public Library located in Harlem. The Schomberg Center had just put out a pathbreaking anthology, which she told us about. That book is "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition" -- a well-edited and far-reaching volume that gathers various writings and texts in order to convey the full historical arc of transatlantic slavery in the US.