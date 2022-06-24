As the 2022 Tulsa Pride Festival gets underway, a conversation with Toby Jenkins, executive director of Oklahomans for Equality

Happy Pride! This weekend -- June 24th, 25th, and 26th -- will bring the 2022 Tulsa Pride Festival. Highlights will include a Rainbow Run on Friday the 24th, a gala Festival & Parade on Saturday the 25th, and a Pride in the Park picnic and celebration on Sunday the 26th. (More information on all of these events is posted here.) Our guest is Toby Jenkins, the executive director of the nonprofit Oklahomans for Equality, or OkEq, which works for equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals and families through advocacy, education, team-building, and assorted programs. Jenkins has worked for OkEq in a variety of capacities for more than 25 years.