As the 2022 Tulsa Pride Festival gets underway, a conversation with Toby Jenkins, executive director of Oklahomans for Equality

Published June 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
Photo via OkEq
Website: www.okeq.org/parade
Aired on Friday, June 24th.

Jenkins has worked for OkEq in a variety of capacities for more than 25 years.

Happy Pride! This weekend -- June 24th, 25th, and 26th -- will bring the 2022 Tulsa Pride Festival. Highlights will include a Rainbow Run on Friday the 24th, a gala Festival & Parade on Saturday the 25th, and a Pride in the Park picnic and celebration on Sunday the 26th. (More information on all of these events is posted here.) Our guest is Toby Jenkins, the executive director of the nonprofit Oklahomans for Equality, or OkEq, which works for equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals and families through advocacy, education, team-building, and assorted programs. Jenkins has worked for OkEq in a variety of capacities for more than 25 years.

StudioTulsa Oklahomans for EqualityGay StudiesLGBTQ rights and issuesLGBTQCultural and Ethnic DiversityDiversity IssuesFamily LifeTulsa downtownCity of TulsaTulsa HistoryTulsa's Local Arts SceneHuman RightsSocial ChangeSocial JusticeNonprofits
