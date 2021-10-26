LGBTQ rights and issues

-
Top Republican elected officials on Thursday hurried to condemn a legal settlement that allows nonbinary Oklahomans to mark their birth certificates as…
Our guest is the Oklahoma-born, New York-based author and artist, John Paul Brammer. His new memoir, "¡Hola Papi!," is just being published. The book is…
The harmful and discredited practice of conversion therapy is now banned in the city of Norman.The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved an…
(Note: This interview first aired last year.) As more people today identify as non-binary, individuals often introduce themselves by the pronouns with…
Oklahoma House Republicans approved Monday a bill to ban transgender women and girls from school sports.Senate Bill 2 requires intercollegiate and school…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker who helped revive a bill to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports is coming under fire…
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Thursday it was investigating an alleged incident in Logan County where a trans woman was denied a COVID-19…
Updated April 13, 1:10 p.m.The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement Monday in support of transgender student-athletes with more than two dozen…
A state lawmaker revived an anti-trans bill on Thursday, the last day to get measures out of committees.Rep. Toni Hasenbeck (R-Elgin) changed Senate Bill…
A Republican state lawmaker amended a bill in committee this week to bring back a plan to prohibit mandatory training or counseling on gender or sexual…