© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

The family collection of Oscar Brand, a leading light in American folk music for decades, has been obtained by the Woody Guthrie Archive

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Oscar Brand Resizes.png
Photo via https://www.wnyc.org/story/70-years-oscar-brands-folksong-festival/
/
WNYC Archive Collections
Aired on Thursday, June 30th.

The Woody Guthrie Archive has recently acquired about 500 items once belonging to Oscar Brand, a key figure in American folk music.

Earlier this month, the Tulsa-based Woody Guthrie Archive announced the acquisition of about 500 items once belonging to the legendary folk singer, writer, activist, and radio host Oscar Brand. Sometimes called the "Dean of American Folk Music," Brand had a career spanning 70+ years, releasing nearly 100 LPs under his own name while also writing books and Broadway plays and songs for the likes of Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, and Harry Belafonte. Moreover, for several decades, Brand hosted a radio program on WNYC (the public radio station in New York City) that featured -- and helped popularize -- performers like Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Phil Ochs, Joni Mitchell, Pete Seeger, and more. Our guest is Kate Blalack, the Senior Archivist with the American Song Archives (which oversees the Woody Guthrie Archive). She tells us about Brand's remarkable life and influential career in American folk music.

Tags

StudioTulsa American MusicAmerican CulturePopular MusicPopular CultureFolk MusicRadioPublic RadioWoody GuthrieThe Bob Dylan ArchiveWoody Guthrie CenterSingers and SongwritersWNYC StudiosHistorical ResearchAcademic Life and CultureMuseumsTulsa's Local Arts SceneBroadcastingLetters (Correspondence)BiographyBrady Arts District (Tulsa)
Related Content
Load More