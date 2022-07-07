Now on view at Philbrook Museum of Art: "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism"

On this edition of ST, we learn about a new and striking exhibit now at Philbrook Museum of Art. It's a show that, per the Philbrook website, "tells the story of two of the 20th century's most iconic artists, their tumultuous love affair, and their shared aim of rebuilding a vibrant national identity in post-revolution Mexico. As part of this effort, both [Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera] explored and promoted the native flora, fauna, Indigenous cultures, and history of their country and regularly incorporated these elements in their artwork. This exhibition situates their work within the larger landscape of artists, writers, and activists in mid-century Mexico known as the Mexican avant-garde, including Lola ÁlvarezBravo, Gunther Gerzso, María Izquierdo, and Rufino Tamayo." The show in on view through September 11, 2022. Our guest is Rachel Keith. the Deputy Director for Audience Engagement and Curatorial Affairs at Philbrook Museum of Art.