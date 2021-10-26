Modern Art

-
On the occasion of her first-ever career retrospective, we speak with the legendary artist and feminist, Judy Chicago (born 1939). "Judy Chicago: A…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to share Episode 1 of Season 6 of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the well-regarded African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, who is based in Virginia. His music will be part of the…
On this edition of ST, we profile a novel and interesting group exhibit now on view at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the OU campus in Norman;…
Our guest is Bridget Quinn, a writer, art history scholar, and educator based in San Francisco. She joins us to discuss her 2017 book, "Broad Strokes: 15…
On this edition of ST, we present another installment in our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series, which is created twice a month by our own Scott…
The name "Edward Hopper" is almost synonymous with loneliness. Hotels and motels play a central role in Hopper’s art. EDWARD HOPPER AND THE AMERICAN HOTEL…
On this edition of ST, we speak with the noted contemporary artist, Beth Lipman, who is known for her intricate and even breathtaking glass work. Her…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, our guest is pioneering conceptual artist Mel Bochner. Since his groundbreaking 1966 work, "Working Drawings," which…
We learn about a striking show on view at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa; "T.C. Cannon: At the Edge of America" will run through October 7th of this…