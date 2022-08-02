A Look at Eldercare with Journalist Paula Span (Encore)

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the New Jersey-based veteran journalist, Paula Span. After several years as a Washington Post reporter, Span started writing the "New Old Age" column for The New York Times in 2009. She's still doing this twice-monthly column today; the column looks at both aging and caregiving. Also, in 2017, Span added a second Times column, "Generation Grandparent." Many of the essays from the "Generation Grandparent" column have now been collected and adapted for a new audiobook titled "The Bubbe Diaries." Span is also the author of a popular nonfiction book from 2009 titled "When the Time Comes: Families with Aging Parents Share Their Struggles and Solutions."