Geriatric Medicine

-
Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday is Becky Wilcox, PT, MPT, PRPC, who was the first person in Oklahoma to be recognized (back in…
-
Our guest is Eileen Bradshaw, the recently-named CEO of the vitally important Tulsa nonprofit known as LIFE Senior Services. She brings us up to date on…
-
The Tulsa nonprofit known as Clarehouse has been providing care for dying people in need for more than 15 years. It offers its services for free, and it…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Donna Thomson, who is a co-author of "The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver."…
-
As many of us return home for the holidays, we might see certain signs that our parents are not only aging but also, perhaps, are in declining health.…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. B.J. Miller, whose TED Talk entitled "What Really Matters at The End of Life" has had more than 9 million views.…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Donna Thomson, who is a co-author of "The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver."…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, as we re-air a special program which was first presented back in August, our guest is Laura Kenny. She's…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Laura Kenny, the President and Chief Executive Officer of LIFE Senior Services. For 40+ years, this…
-
Our guest is Karen Dills, the executive director of RSVP of Tulsa. The acronym officially stands for "Retired Senior Volunteer Program" -- and as noted at…